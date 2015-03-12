(Updates with further detail, adds quotes)
By Kate Munsch
FERGUSON, Mo., March 12 Two police officers were
shot during a protest outside Ferguson, Missouri police
headquarters early on Thursday, police said, just hours after
the city's police chief quit following a damning U.S. Justice
Department report into his force.
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar told reporters a
41-year-old officer from his department was struck in the
shoulder and a 32-year-old officer from the nearby Webster
Groves Police Department was hit in the face around midnight as
the crowd was starting to break up.
He said he did not know the conditions of the officers, whom
he did not identify, but said they were both conscious and
being treated at a local hospital.
"These police officers were standing there and they were
shot, just because they were police officers," Belmar said.
Several dozen protesters had gathered in front of the
Ferguson police department on Wednesday night, just hours after
the city's police chief, Thomas Jackson, announced his
resignation.
The demonstration started peacefully, but about two dozen
officers clad in riot gear later faced off with the protesters.
At least two people were taken into custody.
Around midnight, gunshots rang out, turning a scene of
relative quiet into pandemonium. Many of the remaining few dozen
demonstrators fled, some screaming, "They hit a cop," a Reuters
photographer said.
The line of police scrambled, with many taking defensive
positions drawing their weapons and some huddling behind riot
shields, according to a video published online.
Belmar said the shooter was "embedded" among the
demonstrators standing across from the officers.
"I don't know who did the shooting to be honest with you
right now, but somehow they were embedded in that group of
folks," he said.
Protesters at the scene however said on social media that
the shots did not come from where they were standing.
"The shooter was not with the protesters. The shooter was
atop the hill," activist DeRay McKesson said on Twitter.
"I was here. I saw the officer fall. The shot came from at
least 500 feet away from the officers," he added.
Protesters had called for Jackson's removal since the fatal
shooting of unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown by white
Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in August.
The killing triggered protests around the country and drew
scrutiny to police use of deadly force, especially against black
men.
Neither a grand jury nor the federal probe led to charges
against Wilson.
Jackson was the latest in a string of Ferguson officials to
resign in the week since a scathing Justice Department report
found widespread racially biased abuses in the city's policing
and municipal court.
(Writing by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Paul Tait and Tom
Heneghan)