Dec 1 U.S. high school and college students,
back from the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ditched classes
on Monday in several cities to protest against a decision not to
indict a Missouri police officer who fatally shot an unarmed
black teen in August.
As anger over the Ferguson decision swelled, protesters
including students in Northern California shut down two busy
intersections near Stanford University, while several hundred
more near Boston blocked the street in front of Harvard
University. Students also walked out in New York, Los Angeles
and Baltimore.
Protesters took to the streets near the nation's capital to
block a major commuter route, snarling the morning rush hour in
protest of a St. Louis County grand jury's decision last week
not to indict Darren Wilson for the fatal shooting of Michael
Brown.
"Michael Brown's death was a catalyst for a lot of issues in
this country," said Karisa Tavassoli, a 20-year-old student at
Washington University in St. Louis, where about 300 students
braved freezing temperatures to stage a walkout on the first day
of class after the Thanksgiving holiday. "We are fighting for
the oppressed."
Brown's Aug. 9 death sparked demonstrations, some violent,
throughout the United States and drew worldwide attention to the
St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, a predominantly black city where
most of the police officers are white.
Lawyers for Brown's family said the teen had his hands up
and was trying to surrender when Wilson shot him multiple times.
Wilson, who resigned last week from the Ferguson police force,
said he was acting in self-defense.
On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama asked Congress for
$263 million to pay for body cameras for police officers to wear
and other responses to the events in Ferguson.
The groups involved in Monday's demonstrations had also
called on supporters to refrain from shopping on the Friday
after Thanksgiving, the kickoff to the U.S. holiday shopping
season.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday showed that 37 percent
of African-Americans supported boycotting the Black Friday
shopping day, compared to 16 percent of whites and 21 percent of
all adults.
In Los Angeles on Monday, about 30 protesters carrying signs
saying "Ferguson is everywhere" and "Black lives matter" marched
from a police station in the historic South-Central neighborhood
to an intersection where an unarmed 25-year-old black man, Ezell
Ford, was shot to death by police two days after Brown's
slaying.
