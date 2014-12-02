Dec 1 U.S. high school and college students, back from the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ditched classes on Monday in several cities to protest against a decision not to indict a Missouri police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teen in August.

As anger over the Ferguson decision swelled, protesters including students in Northern California shut down two busy intersections near Stanford University, while several hundred more near Boston blocked the street in front of Harvard University. Students also walked out in New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Protesters took to the streets near the nation's capital to block a major commuter route, snarling the morning rush hour in protest of a St. Louis County grand jury's decision last week not to indict Darren Wilson for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

"Michael Brown's death was a catalyst for a lot of issues in this country," said Karisa Tavassoli, a 20-year-old student at Washington University in St. Louis, where about 300 students braved freezing temperatures to stage a walkout on the first day of class after the Thanksgiving holiday. "We are fighting for the oppressed."

Brown's Aug. 9 death sparked demonstrations, some violent, throughout the United States and drew worldwide attention to the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, a predominantly black city where most of the police officers are white.

Lawyers for Brown's family said the teen had his hands up and was trying to surrender when Wilson shot him multiple times. Wilson, who resigned last week from the Ferguson police force, said he was acting in self-defense.

On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama asked Congress for $263 million to pay for body cameras for police officers to wear and other responses to the events in Ferguson.

The groups involved in Monday's demonstrations had also called on supporters to refrain from shopping on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the kickoff to the U.S. holiday shopping season.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday showed that 37 percent of African-Americans supported boycotting the Black Friday shopping day, compared to 16 percent of whites and 21 percent of all adults.

In Los Angeles on Monday, about 30 protesters carrying signs saying "Ferguson is everywhere" and "Black lives matter" marched from a police station in the historic South-Central neighborhood to an intersection where an unarmed 25-year-old black man, Ezell Ford, was shot to death by police two days after Brown's slaying. (Reporting by Edward McAllister in St. Louis, Daina Beth Solomon in Los Angeles, Scott Malone in Boston and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California.; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)