(Edits, adds details on Seattle protests)
By Sharon Bernstein
Dec 1 High school and college students ditched
classes on Monday in several U.S. cities to protest against a
decision not to indict a Missouri police officer who fatally
shot an unarmed black teen in August.
Anger has continued to swell over the long Thanksgiving
holiday weekend over the decision of a St. Louis County grand
jury last week not to indict Darren Wilson for the death of
Michael Brown.
"Michael Brown's death was a catalyst for a lot of issues in
this country," said Karisa Tavassoli, a 20-year-old student at
Washington University in St. Louis, where about 300 students
braved freezing temperatures to stage a walkout on the first day
of class after the holiday. "We are fighting for the oppressed."
Protesters including students in Northern California shut
down two busy intersections near Stanford University. Several
hundred more near Boston blocked the street in front of Harvard
University and students also walked out in New York, Los Angeles
and Baltimore.
Protesters took to the streets near the nation's capital to
block a major commuter route, snarling the morning rush hour.
In Los Angeles, about 30 protesters carrying signs saying
"Ferguson is everywhere" and "Black lives matter" marched from a
police station in the South-Central neighborhood to an
intersection where an unarmed 25-year-old black man, Ezell Ford,
was shot to death by police two days after Brown's slaying.
In downtown Seattle, where the police department is under
federal monitoring over allegations of excessive force, some 200
people called for an ongoing dialog about race relations and
police tactics in a largely peaceful demonstration and march
that saw tense moments with riot gear-clad police.
Brown's death drew worldwide attention to the predominantly
black St. Louis suburb where most of the police officers are
white.
Lawyers for Brown's family said the teen had his hands up
and was trying to surrender. Wilson, who resigned last week,
said he was acting in self-defense.
On Monday, President Barack Obama asked Congress for $263
million to pay for body cameras for police officers to wear and
other responses to the Ferguson events.
The groups involved in Monday's demonstrations had also
urged supporters to refrain from shopping on the Friday after
Thanksgiving, the kickoff to the U.S. holiday shopping season.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister in St. Louis, Daina Beth
Solomon in Los Angeles, Scott Malone in Boston, Sharon Bernstein
in Sacramento, California, and Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle;
Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Gareth Jones)