Nov 17 The Missouri National Guard will have a
background role in the city of St. Louis when they are deployed
to support police in anticipation of a grand jury decision on
the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, St. Louis
Mayor Francis Slay said on Monday.
"This would be from our standpoint a secondary role," Slay
told a news conference. "We would not have the guard on the
front lines interacting with, dealing with, confronting
protesters."
Slay said they did not yet know how many National Guard
troops would be sent to St. Louis or exactly when, but believed
they could be sent some time this week.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra
Maler)