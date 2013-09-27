By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 Miss Teen USA Cassidy Wolf
said on Friday it was "weird" to learn that the 19-year-old
California man charged with hacking into her webcam and taking
nude photos in a so-called "sextortion" case, was a high school
classmate.
Wolf, 19, told NBC's "Today" show she has "mixed feelings" a
day after the arrest of Jared Abrahams, and that part of her
feels sorry for him.
"It's weird for me to be able to put a face to the person
who did this to me and to know that it's somebody I went to high
school with," the beauty queen told "Today."
"He was young, my age, and I just think it's sad that he
chose to do this and now has kind of put himself in this big
dilemma," Wolf said. "I don't think he realizes the consequences
that he's done and the people that he hurt."
Wolf and Abrahams are both from Temecula, in Southern
California. The beauty queen told NBC she was not friends with
Abrahams in high school, but knew his name and routinely passed
him in the hallway.
A criminal complaint was filed against Abrahams accusing him
of extortion, but prosecutors have not yet gone to a grand jury
to obtain an indictment, and additional charges are possible,
said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.
The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California identified one of Abrahams'
principal targets as "C.W." but the court document and the FBI
did not publicly name the woman or other people - from Ireland,
Canada, Russia and other places - whose online accounts Abrahams
is accused of having accessed.
The FBI is looking for other people who might have been
targeted by Abrahams, Eimiller said.
Wolf told NBC the webcam on her home computer was remotely
accessed by someone who snapped pictures of her changing clothes
and walking back and forth from the shower.
An FBI statement said that in March Abrahams contacted the
woman the agency identified as C.W. by sending her an e-mail
with nude photos of her. He threatened to post them "all over
the Internet" and warned that her "dream of being a model will
be transformed into a porn star," the FBI said.
Abrams told C.W. she could stop him from carrying out that
threat by sending a video and more pictures of herself and
chatting with him on Skype, where he said he wanted her to
follow his commands for five minutes, the complaint stated.
Instead, C.W. alerted authorities, the FBI said.
After an initial court appearance on Thursday, Abrams was
released on $50,000 bail by a federal judge who ordered that
monitoring software be installed on the desktop at his parents'
home, Eimiller said.
Abrahams told investigators he infected people's computers
with malware, watched them in states of undress and used the
photos for extortion, according to the criminal complaint.
Abrahams' attorney Alan Eisner said his client and his
family want to "accept the responsibility" and "apologize to the
victims, not only the girls, but their families."
"He acknowledges that the violation and the intrusion is a
substantial violation of their privacy, their dignity," said
Eisner in a phone interview, adding that Abrahams until recently
attended college and is on the autism spectrum which "affects
his ability to engage in reciprocal communications."
Abrahams is set to appear in court again on Nov. 4, after an
indictment is returned against him, Eimiller said.
