Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez (L) is congratulated by Miss Korea Hyun Wang and Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel after she was named a finalist in the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela (R) is congratulated by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after Mannuela was named a finalist in the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle holds up the Puerto Rican flag after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez (L) and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle has her hair groomed after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is crowned after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(CORRECTED - Changes spelling in headlines)

WASHINGTON Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, winning the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.

The first runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic. Indonesia's Natasha Mannuela took third place.

Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the Miss World beauty pageant, held at National Harbor near Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by Reuters Televisiion; Editing by Darren Schuettler)