CAMBRIDGE, Mass. May 16 The Massachusetts
Institute of Technology on Wednesday named Rafael Reif, an
electrical engineer born in Venezuela who has been the
university's provost since 2005, as its 17th president.
Reif, 61, replaces Susan Hockfield, the first female
president of MIT, who announced in mid-February that she was
stepping down after almost eight years leading one of the most
prestigious universities in the United States.
Reif will take up his post at the Cambridge, Massachusetts,
university on July 2.
In his role as provost, the senior academic official at the
university, Reif helped create and implement a strategy that
allowed MIT to weather the global financial crisis and drove the
growth of the university overseas.
A native of Venezuela, Reif earned an undergraduate degree
in engineering from that country's Universidad de Carabobo in
1973. He earned a masters and PhD in electrical engineering from
Stanford University in California. He joined MIT in 1980.
Reif is the first MIT president to not be a native English
speaker.
