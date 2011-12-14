By Mitch Lipka
Dec 14 Holiday shoppers are increasingly
pulling out their phones instead of their debit cards when it
comes time to pay for a purchase, but what risks are they
exposing themselves to when they do that?
If you are charging items to your phone bill, you have
limited protection, according to a new study by Consumers
Union, which is telling consumers not to use pay-by-phone
programs that pass charges through the phone company. The
advocacy group has been urging mobile carriers to recognize
the responsibilities that come with being a financial
intermediary.
While the largest carriers assert they already provide
adequate protection, the nonprofit advocacy group asserts that
what the carriers say and what's in writing aren't the same,
and that purchase protection policies vary widely. The new
study appears on itssite.
"Consumers using mobile payments should get the same strong
protections they currently enjoy when they make purchases with
a credit card or debit card," Michelle Jun, senior attorney for
Consumers Union, said. "But we found that consumer rights can
vary widely between wireless carriers, and the protections
carriers claim to provide are often nowhere to be found in
customer contracts."
This is no small concern. An estimated 21 million people
had been expected to make purchases on mobile devices over the
Black Friday/Cyber Monday period alone, according to the mobile
advertising company InMobi. And Forrester Research says mobile
purchases this year will total $6 billion and rise to $31
billion by 2016.
Consumers Union said many purchases on phones and tablets
are made by adding the charges directly to the users phone
bill. But consumers don't have to leave themselves to the whim
of their cell phone carriers, however. They can make the
purchases using a credit card or bank account they link to
their phones.
The safest method of purchase is credit card, which comes
with fraud protections. It is a bit riskier to use your bank
account directly via a debit card. That's because if you have a
dispute over a debit, your account could be drained or crippled
while the bank investigates, even if it eventually issues you a
credit.
Consumers Union has been lobbying to give consumers paying
through their phone bills similar protections to those enjoyed
by credit card users. That mostly involves responsibility in
the event a device is lost and disputing errant charges.
For now, Consumers Union said consumers should avoid using
their carriers as a method of payment.
"As new mobile payment options become available, consumers
are better off sticking to services linked to credit cards or
debit cards, which come with strong protections required by
law," said Jun. "If wireless carriers want consumers to have
confidence in direct carrier billing programs, they should
strengthen their contracts with the protections consumers
need."
Prahar Shah, a 27-year-old MBA student at MIT and a serial
mobile shopper, said he mainly makes his purchases using a
stored credit card. He says even that could benefit from better
protections.
"In terms of security, I have to admit that there should be
more to authenticate that I am indeed the one making my
purchases, " he said. "However the password and identity
authentication measures for mobile shopping still haven't
evolved as much as they need to."
Still, Shah says, the biggest issue mobile shoppers face is
that is becoming too easy to shop by phone.
"The concern shouldn't be as much about security, compared
to the relative ease in mobile shopping that can lead to some
very impulsive, irrational purchases," he says.
Here are some tips to help keep your phone safe from Mike
Paquette, chief strategy officer with Corero Network
Security:
- Do not use public Wi-Fi with your smartphone. Use your
3G/4G network instead.
- Ensure that your mobile device or tablet has been
registered and enabled for "remote wipe" to allow you to delete
all personal information if it gets lost or stolen.
- Enable security passcodes on your smartphone or tablet to
avoid "insider theft" of private personal information.
- Ensure that your smartphone or tablet software is kept up
to date with latest security patches to reduce the likelihood
that malware or viruses will infect your device.
Taking the time to do all that should keep your phone
safer. And spending the time to do that should limit your
impulse purchases, too.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.