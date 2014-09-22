WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A bipartisan group of almost
80 U.S. lawmakers urged regulators on Monday not to end the ban
on making mobile phone calls on commercial airline flights.
The lawmakers' letter highlighted concerns that a proposed
Federal Communications Commission rule that would allow the use
of mobile broadband technology on flights raised critical safety
and security issues.
The letter was sent to the heads of the Department of
Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security, the
Department of Justice and the FCC, and urged a comprehensive
review of policy across jurisdictional lines.
"Passengers making voice calls during flight could impact
the ability of crew members - flight attendants and pilots - to
perform their jobs, keep passengers safe and the cabin
environment calm," said the letter from 77 members of the House
of Representatives.
The lawmakers' action came at a time when instances of
"aisle rage" have been rising on often cramped, crowded flights.
On Sept 1 an argument over leg room and a reclined seat forced a
Delta Air Lines flight to make an unscheduled landing,
the third such incident in about a week.
Unfettered cellphone calls in a confined space are seen as
another potential spark for passenger anger, and one that FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler has acknowledged.
"I get it. I don't want the person in the seat next to me
yapping at 35,000 feet any more than anyone else," Wheeler said
last year when announcing a review of FCC policy on connecting
to wireless services onboard aircraft.
Instigating the lawmakers' letter were Representatives David
McKinley, Republican of West Virginia, and Dan Lipinski,
Democrat of Illinois.
Flight attendants, long critical of the concept of in-flight
cellphone calls, applauded the move.
"In far too many operational scenarios, mobile broadband use
could be far worse than a mere nuisance: it could have
catastrophic effects on aviation safety and security," said Sara
Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight
Attendants-CWA.
The union represents nearly 60,000 flight attendants across
19 carriers.
The FCC has been reviewing its policy since December. It
could face opposition from the DOT, which has said it might
specifically ban cellphone calls if the broadband policy is
relaxed.
Besides issues within the passenger cabin, concerns continue
that wireless technology can cause radio interference, could be
used to tamper with flight controls, or could be "used to hide
or trigger on-board explosives," the lawmakers said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; editing by Andrew Hay)