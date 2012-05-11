By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 She doesn't walk or talk, but
this doll is really, really tan.
A novelty toy company has created an action figure modeled
on the deeply bronzed New Jersey mother charged with child
endangerment and accused of taking her then 5-year-old daughter
into a tanning booth.
Herobuilders, based in Oxford, Connecticut, began selling
the $29.95 action figure on Monday in the hope of capitalizing
on the sudden prominence of Patricia Krentcil, 44, whose extreme
tanning story and shocking photo went viral last week, prompting
a skit on the TV show "Saturday Night Live" and online parodies.
"We used that fantastic kind of orange look that some people
get," Emil Vicale, president of Herobuilders, told Reuters,
describing the color chosen for the action figure's face.
The figure also has bright yellow hair and is dressed in a
black jacket and pants.
Vicale forecast sales, strictly online, of 500 to 1,000
units.
He said the action figure was meant to be humorous, adding
that he was reluctant to discuss what he called the "sadness" of
Krentcil's alleged actions. Krentcil has said tanning is her
hobby. Dermatologists say excessive tanning could be the sign of
an addiction.
"It's none of my damn business," Vicale said. "I make action
figures. I'm not going to go into this woman's thought process."
Krentcil was lampooned in an SNL skit featuring actress
Kristen Wiig which suggested that her deeply tanned skin had the
power to toast bread.
Authorities say Krentcil's daughter, now 6, turned up at her
elementary school in Nutley, New Jersey, with a sunburn on April
24, prompting a school nurse to contact police. Krentcil has
said she did not take her child into a tanning booth, and that
she would not permit it.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)