NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. interest rates futures
were steady to lower than earlier levels on Wednesday as the
minutes of the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting caused
traders to raise some bets on a second rate increase in 2016.
The minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee, the
central bank's policy-setting group, showed a solid core of
central bankers support a possible rate hike in December if the
economy improves further.
Federal funds futures for November 2016 delivery fell
as much as 3 basis points to 99.24 after the release of the FOMC
minutes. They suggested traders have nearly priced in the
possibility of a second rate hike toward the end of next year if
a rate lift-off were to happen next month.
The Nov. 2016 fed funds contract was last down 1 basis point
at 99.26.
