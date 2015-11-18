NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. interest rates futures were steady to lower than earlier levels on Wednesday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting caused traders to raise some bets on a second rate increase in 2016.

The minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, showed a solid core of central bankers support a possible rate hike in December if the economy improves further.

Federal funds futures for November 2016 delivery fell as much as 3 basis points to 99.24 after the release of the FOMC minutes. They suggested traders have nearly priced in the possibility of a second rate hike toward the end of next year if a rate lift-off were to happen next month.

The Nov. 2016 fed funds contract was last down 1 basis point at 99.26.