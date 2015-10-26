Norway 2017 budget cuts spending of cash from wealth fund -NTB
OSLO, May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected, news agency NTB reported on Thursday.
NEW YORK Oct 26 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills due Nov. 12 fell to their lowest in a week on Monday following news congressional negotiators are close to a deal on federal spending and to raise the government's debt ceiling.
U.S. borrowing authority would be extended until March 2017 under a deal being negotiated by congressional leaders and the White House, according to a U.S. House of Representatives source on Monday.
Rates on T-bills that mature in Nov. 12 had jumped on fears the Treasury Department would delay repayment on these debt issues if it were to run out of cash.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned the government would exhaust its borrowing capacity by Nov. 3, while analysts forecast the government would run out of money by mid-November based on that date.
Roughly $78 billion worth of T-bills are scheduled to mature on Nov. 12.
In early Monday afternoon, interest rates on T-bills due Nov. 12 were quoted at 0.0425-0.0550 percent, down 7.5 basis points from late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
PARIS, May 11 Marine Le Pen needs to learn the lessons from her French presidential election defeat to Emmanuel Macron and accept that her National Front (FN) party must drop its policy of quitting the euro, one of her top aides said on Thursday.