By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Oct 28 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills rose on Wednesday in advance of a congressional vote on a
federal budget and the debt ceiling, which would allow the
government to issue more T-bills before it exhausts its
borrowing limit next week.
Six-month T-bill rates reached their highest in over five
weeks, while one-year rates hit their highest in 3-1/2 weeks.
"The supply squeeze might ease as early as next week," said
Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
A tentative deal struck on Monday involves a two-year
federal budget and extends the Treasury Department's borrowing
authority until March 2017.
Congress must approve the deal. The House of Representatives
is tentatively set to vote Wednesday while the Senate has yet to
set a time.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government won't be
able to sell more debt by Nov. 3, while analysts projected the
government will run out of cash by mid-November if the legal
borrowing cap, currently at $18.1 trillion, is not increased.
Since September, the Treasury has reduced T-bill supplies by
over $200 billion in anticipation of being pushed against the
debt ceiling. It also delayed a two-year note auction to make
room for short-term federal borrowing.
If Congress approves a debt ceiling increase, the Treasury
can ramp up sales of T-bills to replenish its coffer.
On Monday, the Treasury said it had $54.3 billion in cash on
hand.
Analysts said the Treasury could sell an additional $100
billion in T-bills in the next couple weeks once the deal is
approved.
Six-month T-bill rates were up 2 basis points at
0.200 percent, their highest since Sept. 17, according to
Reuters data.
One-year T-bill rates were 3 basis points higher
at 0.2975 percent, their highest since Oct. 2.
One- and three-month bill rates were
up as much as 2 basis points from late Tuesday.
