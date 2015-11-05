NEW YORK Nov 5 Interest rates on U.S. six-month
Treasury bills rose on Thursday to their highest in more than
six years on expectations of rising supply and bets the Federal
Reserve will raise rates in December.
In the wake of last week's deal that raised the U.S. federal
debt ceiling, analysts forecast the Treasury Department would
ramp up sales of short-term debt before year-end to restock its
coffers to at least $150 billion.
On Tuesday, the Treasury had $41 billion in cash on hand.
This week, top Fed officials including Fed Chair Janet
Yellen signaled they would consider ending their near-zero
interest rate policy at their Dec. 15-16 policy meeting if the
economy improves further.
The six-month T-bill rate was up 0.5 basis point
to 0.2750 percent after reaching 0.2820 percent, a level not
seen since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
The Treasury is scheduled to announce the auction sizes of
three- and six-month T-bills for next week at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT)
.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)