NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. interest rates futures
were steady to lower on Wednesday as remarks from several top
Federal Reserve officials reinforced the notion the U.S. central
bank would raise interest rates at its next policy meeting in
December.
Rates futures implied traders see a 72 percent chance of a
rate liftoff in December, compared with 64 percent on Tuesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled
down ... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon,
conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions,"
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told a conference of
bankers, traders and regulators in New York.
The pace of rate hikes will likely be "relatively gradual or
shallow," Lockhart said.
Rates futures suggested traders see a 60 percent likelihood
the Fed would increase rates again at its June 2016 meeting,
compared with 54 percent on Tuesday.
Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said the U.S. economy
could handle a modest rate hike, while New York Fed President
William Dudley said he doesn't expect a "huge surprise" or a big
market reaction when the Fed begins raising rates.
Mester and Dudley spoke at the same event as Lockhart.
Bets on a rate hike in December have increased the borrowing
cost for dollars.
The London interbank offered rate for three-month dollars
rose for an eighth straight session to 0.36960
percent, up 0.25 basis point from Tuesday and the highest since
September 2012.
Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of
products worldwide.
In the currency market, the interest rate spread on a
three-month swap contract to exchange euro-denominated payments
for dollar-pegged payments grew for a third day to its widest
since July 2012.
Banks and hedge funds use these products for currency bets,
while U.S. companies use them to hedge non-dollar-denominated
bonds.
The cost premium, measured by the
three-month dollar Libor over the three-month rate on euros
, was quoted about minus 50 basis points versus minus
47 basis points on Tuesday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)