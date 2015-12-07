NEW YORK Dec 7 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills rose on Monday, with the six-month T-bill rate hitting its highest in more than seven years as a solid November payrolls report raised expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next week.

Short-term interest rates futures implied traders have priced in more than a three-in-four chance the U.S. central bank will end its near-zero rate policy next Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

On the open market, the three-month T-bill rate was last at 0.252 percent, a level last seen in February 2009, and the six-month rate was last at 0.543 percent, the highest since November 2008, according to Tradeweb data.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold $28 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.28 percent, which was the highest level at an auction since March 2, 2009.

It also sold $26 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.535 percent, the highest since Nov. 17, 2008.

"It has been a very long time since we have seen anything like this in the bill market, as yields adjust to reflect the probability of upcoming rate hikes," Jefferies & Co.'s money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note on Monday's T-bill sales. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)