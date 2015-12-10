(Changes verb in headline to 'rises' from 'surges.')

* Futures imply traders see 85 pct chance Fed to raise rates

* Dollar Libor climbs to highest since early 2012

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Dec 10 A key U.S. interest rate climbed to its highest level since late September on expectations the Federal Reserve will end its near-zero interest rate policy next week amid an improving labor market.

The federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Wednesday, matching a level last seen on Sept. 23, according to Fed data released on Thursday. It averaged 0.13 percent on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.38 percent on Wednesday, compared with 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday.

Futures contracts on this interbank borrowing cost suggested traders see an 85 percent chance the Fed will lift its target rate range to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent from the current zero to 0.25 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another closely followed interbank rate rose for a 24th consecutive sessions.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars rose to 0.50200 percent earlier Thursday, which was the highest level since February 2012. Three-month dollar Libor was fixed at 0.49200 percent on Wednesday.

It has risen about 0.16 percentage point since early November.

Libor is a global rate benchmark for $350 trillion worth of financial products. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)