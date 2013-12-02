Dec 2 A Minnesota man ticketed for disorderly
conduct after he flung $1,000 in mostly small bills over a
balcony at the nation's largest mall during a heavy holiday
shopping day wants to give away more money, he said on Monday.
Serge Vorobyov was banned from the Mall of America in
suburban Minneapolis for a year for the publicity stunt on Black
Friday that has drawn attention from national media.
Vorobyov, 29, said he hoped a YouTube video of the stunt
would continue to generate thousands of views so he could
potentially earn money from the advertising revenue and spread
the wealth.
Vorobyov said he is in the middle of a messy divorce and was
forced recently to close his car-hauling business. He said he
emptied his bank account and stamped the cash with his Facebook
and YouTube account information.
He tossed the cash -- he said it was a mixture of a $100
bill, several $20s, $10s, $5s and 600 $1-bills -- when a group
began to sing "Let it Snow."
"I had such an adrenaline rush, just throwing the money out
like a madman," Vorobyov said Monday.
Mall of America said it was sympathetic to Vorobyov's
personal situation, but the stunt threatened the safety of
shoppers and he was banned from mall property for a year. More
than 235,000 shoppers went to the mall on Friday, it said.
"By throwing money into a crowd, Mr. Vorobyov could have
caused people to get injured by trying to scramble for the money
or by falling over the railings -- some of which are more than
40 feet above the ground level," spokesman Dan Jasper said in an
email.
Vorobyov was held by mall security until officials confirmed
his stunt had resulted in no injuries. He said he planned to
write a letter of apology to mall officials and hoped people
would understand he wasn't seeking monetary gain.
"I don't see how holiday cheer is disorderly conduct," he
said.
