NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. prime money market funds
raised their holdings of euro zone bank debt in September as the
Federal Reserve and European Central Bank embarked on another
round of unconventional policy measures to help their
economies, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities on
Thursday.
The impact of the new monetary stimulus actions was muted by
lingering concerns about the effect of fiscal troubles in Greece
and Spain on the region's banking system.
U.S. prime money market funds added $11 billion in euro zone
bank paper, following a $16 billion increase in August, the
report said.
On a year-to-date basis, these funds' combined euro zone
holdings rose by $40 billion to $193 billion.
September's increase in euro zone holdings came largely from
a $12 billion rise in holdings of French bank debt, which was
the biggest monthly increase since February, JPMorgan analysts
said in the report.
Much of the rise in French bank paper was in unsecured,
longer-dated commercial paper and certificates of deposits,
suggesting less worries about French banks' creditworthiness,
according to the latest data.
Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds
may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to
obtain higher yields.
Money funds' non-European bank holdings fell by $32 billion
in September to $578 billion, stemming largely from a $20
billion decline in U.S. bank debt.
"The larger-than-average drop in September could be related
to regulatory pressure on U.S. banks to reduce their reliance on
short-term funding," the JPMorgan analysts wrote.
U.S. prime money funds had $1.411 trillion in assets under
management, $11 billion lower than August.