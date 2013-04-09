NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. prime money market funds
reduced their holdings of euro zone bank debt in March as
Cyprus' bank troubles rekindled worries about the region's
festering debt crisis, according to a report by JPMorgan
Securities released on Tuesday.
The report showed the funds cut their ownership of euro zone
securities by $44 billion to $203 billion last month, led by
broad declines in all types of debt including commercial paper,
repurchase agreements and time deposits issued by those banks.
The drop in euro zone bank debt in March was the largest
monthly decline since last June, JPMorgan said.
March's fall nearly erased prior two months' increases in
euro zone bank exposure among prime money funds. Their euro zone
exposure were up $1 billion at the end of the first quarter.