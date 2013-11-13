* Money funds' euro zone holdings highest since Aug. 2011
NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S. prime money market funds
raised their of euro zone debt holdings in October to the
highest level since August 2011 as pessimism over that region's
economy continues to abate, a report by JPMorgan Securities
released on Wednesday showed.
Prime money funds' exposure to the euro zone grew by $22
billion to $251 billion last month. Since the end of 2012, the
funds have raised their holdings of that region's bank paper by
$49 billion, JPMorgan said.
The bulk of the July increase was in French and German bank
debt, which grew by $10 billion to $151 billion and by $9
billion to $43 billion, respectively.
Revived demand for French bank debt put them as money funds'
fourth largest holdings by country, just behind Canada, JPMorgan
analysts wrote in the report.
But their French holdings were some $73 billion below the
peak seen in May 2011 before the intensification of the euro
zone debt crisis.
The data were collected prior to Standard & Poor's downgrade
of France' debt rating on Nov. 8 to AA from AA+.
Prime money market funds are seen as slightly riskier
alternatives to bank accounts. They could invest in very
short-dated bank debt in addition to U.S. Treasury bills. The
prime funds tracked by JPMorgan had $1.08 trillion in assets at
the end of October.
These funds also raised their holdings of other European
bank debt last month, particularly bank paper from Norway and
Sweden, by $11 billion to $231 billion.
On the other hand, prime funds reduced their exposure to
Canada and United States in October.
Their Canadian debt holdings fell by 5 billion to $155
billion, while their U.S. holdings declined by $12 billion to
$172 billion, JPMorgan said.