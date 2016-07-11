(Adds details on Fed's index, analyst quote)

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. interest rates futures hovered near their session lows on Monday as the Federal Reserve's barometer on domestic labor conditions turned less negative in June, rebounding from a seven-year low struck in May.

The Fed's latest reading on labor market conditions followed the Labor Department's payrolls report released on Friday, which showed U.S. employers hired 287,000 workers last month, the most in eight months.

The U.S. central bank said its labor market conditions index stood at minus 1.9 in June, compared with revised minus 3.6 in May. The May reading was adjusted upward from minus 4.8, which was the most negative since May 2009, when it was minus 9.3.

Despite the bounce last month, the Fed index has been in negative territory so far in 2016, which may keep the central bank from raising interest rates in the foreseeable future, analysts said.

"The rate of improvement has stalled, with the series has declined in all 6 months of 2016," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates managing director Ray Stone wrote in a research note.

Federal funds futures for July delivery were unchanged at 99.6125, suggesting traders saw nearly no chance the Fed would move policy rates at its July 26-27 meeting, according to Reuters data.

Other Fed funds contracts were down 0.5 basis point to 5.0 basis points from Friday's close. They implied traders did not expect the Fed to raise rates until late 2017 at the earliest. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Jonathan Oatis)