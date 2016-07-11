(Adds details on Fed's index, analyst quote)
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. interest rates futures
hovered near their session lows on Monday as the Federal
Reserve's barometer on domestic labor conditions turned less
negative in June, rebounding from a seven-year low struck in
May.
The Fed's latest reading on labor market conditions followed
the Labor Department's payrolls report released on Friday, which
showed U.S. employers hired 287,000 workers last month, the most
in eight months.
The U.S. central bank said its labor market conditions index
stood at minus 1.9 in June, compared with revised minus 3.6 in
May. The May reading was adjusted upward from minus 4.8, which
was the most negative since May 2009, when it was minus 9.3.
Despite the bounce last month, the Fed index has been in
negative territory so far in 2016, which may keep the central
bank from raising interest rates in the foreseeable future,
analysts said.
"The rate of improvement has stalled, with the series has
declined in all 6 months of 2016," Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates managing director Ray Stone wrote in a research note.
Federal funds futures for July delivery were
unchanged at 99.6125, suggesting traders saw nearly no chance
the Fed would move policy rates at its July 26-27 meeting,
according to Reuters data.
Other Fed funds contracts were down 0.5 basis point to 5.0
basis points from Friday's close. They implied traders did not
expect the Fed to raise rates until late 2017 at the earliest.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Jonathan
Oatis)