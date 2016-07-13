NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. interest rate futures
clung to earlier gains on Wednesday after the head of the Dallas
Federal Reserve said the decline in the neutral level on
short-term rates means the U.S. central bank is not as easy in
its monetary policy as some analysts and traders might think.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also said the neutral
rate is currently minus 1 percent.
Kaplan's remarks followed comments from Minneapolis Fed
President Neel Kashkari and Cleveland Fed President Loretta
Mester, who hinted the Fed is in no hurry to raise rates
following Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union
and a surprisingly strong June U.S. jobs report.
Federal funds futures for July delivery were flat at
99.61, suggesting traders saw little chance the Fed would move
interest rates from its current 0.25 to 0.50 percent target
range at its July 26-27 policy meeting, Reuters data showed.
Most other active fed funds contracts were up 0.5 to 3.0
basis points from Tuesday's close.
They implied traders don't expect the Fed to raise rates
until a year from now at the earliest.
Fed funds futures for June 2017 suggested traders
priced in a 43.5 percent chance the Fed would raise rates then,
compared with 53.7 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)