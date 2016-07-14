NEW YORK, July 14 U.S. interest rate futures fell on Thursday after the Bank of England left policy rates unchanged following Britain's vote to leave the European Union three weeks ago, which stunned investors around the world and stoked fears about global economic growth.

The BOE's decision surprised some investors after Governor Mark Carney had hinted the central bank might lower interest rates for the first time in more than seven years at its latest policy meeting after the Brexit referendum.

A BOE cut of its policy rate, which is currently at 0.50 percent, would have affirmed the notion that the Federal Reserve would hold short-term U.S. interest rates in the 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent range at its July 26-27 meeting.

Federal funds futures were 0.5 basis point to 4.0 basis points lower in early U.S. trading. They implied traders saw about a 1 in 3 chance that the U.S. central bank would raise the fed funds rate at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)