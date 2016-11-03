NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. short-term interest rates
futures were little changed on Thursday following data showing
weekly domestic jobless claims hit a near three-month high and a
stronger-than-expected increase in worker productivity in the
third quarter.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 67 percent
chance the Federal Reserve would raise its target range on
interest rates by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent at its
Dec. 13-14 meeting, flat from Wednesday's close, according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)