NEW YORK, March 3 Short-term U.S. interest rate
futures rose modestly on Thursday in advance of the release of
the government's payroll report for February due on Friday.
Recent data suggested steady hiring in February despite the
slump in the energy sector due to low oil prices and a strong
dollar that has hurt U.S. exports.
U.S. employers likely added 190,000 workers last month, more
than the 151,000 hires in January. The unemployment rate likely
held at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent, according to analysts
polled by Reuters.
Federal funds futures on Thursday implied traders see a 2
percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at
its upcoming policy meeting on March 15-16, CME Group's
FedWatch program showed.
They suggested traders priced in a 61 percent likelihood of
a rate hike at the Fed's December meeting.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)