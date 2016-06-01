NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. interest rates futures for
front-month deliveries were little changed on Wednesday after a
Federal Reserve report showed modest growth across most economic
regions, supporting the view of a possible rate increase in the
coming months.
Federal funds futures for June delivery implied
traders saw a 23 percent that the U.S. central bank would raise
rates when it meets in two weeks, unchanged from Tuesday. They
suggested traders placed a 59 percent probability of a rate rise
at the Fed's July policy meeting, flat from Tuesday, CME
Group's FedWatch program showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)