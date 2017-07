NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. one-month Treasury bills were steady on Tuesday in advance of a $45 billion auction of one-month government debt issue .

At 9:04 a.m. (1304 GMT), one-month T-bill rate was 0.9575 percent, unchanged from late on Monday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)