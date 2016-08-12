NEW YORK Aug 12 The swift rise in a benchmark interbank lending rate to seven-year highs is cutting into returns for some holders of collateralized loan obligations, but this profit downturn will likely be short-lived, a Goldman Sachs analyst said on Friday.

CLOs are securities backed by pools of bank loans of various maturities and risks. Investors can buy parts or tranches of a CLO based on their risk levels, with the equity tranche the riskiest.

Prior to the near non-stop increase in three-month dollar London interbank offered rate since July, equity CLO investors had profited from the difference between Libor and a "floor" rate, Goldman analyst Bridget Bartlett said.

This Libor floor grew popular in the $908 billion leveraged loan sector due to the historic low-rate climate in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Ninety-two percent of loans in the S&P/LSTA U.S. leveraged loan index have a Libor floor, which is averaging about 1 percent.

CLOs own 60 percent of all leveraged loans, making them the biggest holders.

A year ago, investors in CLO equity tranches were earning 7.5 percent on an annualized basis, when Libor was about 0.25 percent with a 10-time leverage, Bartlett said.

Their return has since fallen to about 2 percent, with Libor climbing above 0.80 percent, she said.

This profit squeeze on CLO equity investors is temporary. It would end once Libor rises above the current floor rate, and investors will earn the Libor rate plus a "fixed" credit risk premium, Bartlett said.

Currently, 33 percent of the loans in the S&P/LSTA index, equivalent to $298 billion, have their Libor floor below Libor.

"Due to the dissipating nature of the Libor headwind, we expect a higher Libor rate to have limited knock-on effects for the broader credit market," Bartlett said in the research note.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)