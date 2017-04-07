BRIEF-Zena Holdings LLC says it raised about $96 mln in equity financing
* Zena Holdings LLC files to say it raised about $96 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4jl5K)
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. interest rates futures were flat to lower early Friday afternoon, erasing their earlier gains, as New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley reduced bets that a possible reduction in the central bank's balance sheet would produce a protracted pause in its rate-hike campaign.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 66 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, compared with 71 percent late on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. They had fallen below 60 percent earlier Friday following a government report that showed a much weaker-than-forecast reading on payroll growth in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 26 Global technology firms must do more to remove harmful and violent content from the internet, British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting of the G7 group of world leaders held days after the Manchester suicide attack.