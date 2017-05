NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. interest rates futures clung to earlier losses on Thursday as the latest data on domestic jobless claims and durable goods orders suggested the U.S. economy is expanding at a moderate clip in the third quarter.

Federal funds futures for December delivery were down 0.5 basis point at 99.49, implying traders saw about a 55 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, compared with roughly 50 percent at Wednesday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)