NEW YORK Dec 16 A key interest rate that banks charge each other to borrow three-month dollars rose on Wednesday to its highest level since early 2012 in advance of a possible interest rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The London interbank offered rate on dollar-denominated loans among banks for three months was fixed at 0.53250 percent, a level not seen since February 2012. It was up from 0.52575 percent on Tuesday and has risen nearly 0.20 basis points since early November.

Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion in financial products worldwide.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise its target range on the interest rate in the federal funds market from zero to 0.25 percent to 0.25 to 0.50 percent, prompted by an improving labor market.

Its rate decision is scheduled to be announced at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

Other dollar short-term rates have been rising in anticipation of the Fed's first rate increase in 9-1/2 years.

The overnight borrowing cost in the fed funds market, where banks borrow excess reserves from each other, held for a second day at 0.15 percent, the highest since August.

In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, investors charged 0.37 percent to 0.41 percent for overnight loans , the highest since late June, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)