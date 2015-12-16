(New throughout, adds quotes, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Dec 16 Most short-term borrowing costs in U.S. money markets slipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve ended the near-zero interest rate policy it adopted seven years ago at the height of the global credit crisis.

The U.S. central bank, as expected, raised its target range on the interest rate in the federal funds market from between zero and 0.25 percent to 0.25 to 0.50 percent, prompted by an improving labor market.

There were lingering doubts whether the Fed could achieve its higher target rate range even after it enlarged the size of its reverse repurchase program to $2 trillion from $300 billion, analysts said.

It raised the reverse repo rate to 0.25 percent from 0.05 percent and the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty over where rates will find their new equilibrium, and the upcoming year-end only intensifies this," said Karl Haeling, vice president of capital markets at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York.

The overnight borrowing cost in the fed funds market, where banks borrow excess reserves from each other, held for a second day on Tuesday at 0.15 percent, the highest since August, according to Fed data.

Traders will monitor closely whether the effective or average fed funds rate will at least match the RRP rate in the coming days as a sign that Wednesday's long-awaited rate hike is successful, analysts said.

"We continue to think that effective funds will be driven mainly by IOER," J.P. Morgan Securities analysts wrote in a research note on Wednesday. "We suspect post-hike levels will trend into this range below the new IOER."

Interest rates on three-month Treasury bills turned slightly higher after the Fed's rate increase before ending marginally lower on the day at 0.2575 percent.

The overnight rate on repurchase agreements finished at 0.16 to 0.20 percent, retreating from a session peak of 0.41 percent which was the highest since late June, according to ICAP data.

Earlier, the London interbank offered rate on dollar-denominated loans among banks for three months was fixed at 0.53250 percent, a level not seen since February 2012. It was up from 0.52575 percent on Tuesday and has risen nearly 0.20 basis point since early November.

Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion in financial products worldwide.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)