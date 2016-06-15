NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. interest rates futures
dipped on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of
its latest policy statement which may reinforce traders'
expectations the central bank will not raise interest rates
until late 2016 at the earliest.
Federal funds futures for 2016 delivery had risen following
a poor May payrolls report that scaled back the view
policymakers would raise policy rates by a quarter point from
the 0.25-0.50 percent target range.
"We are looking for a pretty dovish statement. The labor
market is an area of concern," said Anastasia Amoroso, global
market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, is due to release a statement following a two-day meeting
at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press
conference a half-hour later (1830 GMT).
Analysts anticipate Fed officials will likely reduce their
individual forecasts on the U.S. economy and the number of rate
hikes for 2016 and beyond.
Anxiety about the possible departure of Britain from the
European Union and its impact on an already sluggish global
economy has spurred bets the Fed would refrain from raising
rates anytime soon, analysts said.
Fed fund futures implied traders saw almost no chance the
FOMC would raise rates at its current meeting, Reuters
data showed.
They suggested a 24 percent likelihood of a rate hike at its
July 26-27 policy meeting, up from 21 percent on Tuesday but
down from 60 percent a month earlier, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
They implied a 38 percent probability of a rate hike in
September, compared with 35 percent on Tuesday and 69
percent a month ago.
Traders placed a 58 percent chance of a rate increase at the
FOMC's Dec. 13-14 meeting, little changed from Tuesday and down
from 83 percent a month earlier, CME's FedWatch showed.
