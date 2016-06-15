NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. interest rates futures dipped on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of its latest policy statement which may reinforce traders' expectations the central bank will not raise interest rates until late 2016 at the earliest.

Federal funds futures for 2016 delivery had risen following a poor May payrolls report that scaled back the view policymakers would raise policy rates by a quarter point from the 0.25-0.50 percent target range.

"We are looking for a pretty dovish statement. The labor market is an area of concern," said Anastasia Amoroso, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, is due to release a statement following a two-day meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press conference a half-hour later (1830 GMT).

Analysts anticipate Fed officials will likely reduce their individual forecasts on the U.S. economy and the number of rate hikes for 2016 and beyond.

Anxiety about the possible departure of Britain from the European Union and its impact on an already sluggish global economy has spurred bets the Fed would refrain from raising rates anytime soon, analysts said.

Fed fund futures implied traders saw almost no chance the FOMC would raise rates at its current meeting, Reuters data showed.

They suggested a 24 percent likelihood of a rate hike at its July 26-27 policy meeting, up from 21 percent on Tuesday but down from 60 percent a month earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

They implied a 38 percent probability of a rate hike in September, compared with 35 percent on Tuesday and 69 percent a month ago.

Traders placed a 58 percent chance of a rate increase at the FOMC's Dec. 13-14 meeting, little changed from Tuesday and down from 83 percent a month earlier, CME's FedWatch showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)