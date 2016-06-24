NEW YORK, June 24 The cost for Wall Street to
fund dollar-based trades rose on Friday to the highest in nearly
three months as Britain's vote to leave the European Union
stunned investors, causing reluctance to lend as global stock
markets plunged.
The interest rate in the $3.8 trillion repurchase agreement
market, where traders raise short-term cash from investors by
pledging securities as collateral, was last bid at 0.80 percent,
which was the highest since 0.85 percent on March 31, according
to ICAP.
The overnight repo rate was quoted above 1 percent earlier
Friday before retreating.
On Thursday before the surprise outcome of the U.K.
referendum, the repo rate ended at 0.60 percent.
The scramble for traders to borrow dollars was also seen in
the currency market.
The cost premium on three-month
cross-currency swap contracts, measured by the three-month
London interbank offered rate on dollars over the
three-month rate on euros, was quoted about minus 46
basis points on Friday, ICAP data showed.
This was the steepest premium for players to exchange
euro-denominated payments for dollar-pegged payments since early
December.
Banks and hedge funds use these swaps for currency bets,
while U.S. companies use them to hedge their non-dollar
denominated bonds.
(Reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Anirban Nag in
London; Editing by Chris Reese)