* Futures imply traders see rate hike less likely by mid-2017 * Dollar Libor rises to fresh seven-plus year high (Updates market levels, adds table) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. interest rate futures rose on Friday as data on weaker-than-forecast economic growth in the second quarter led traders to roll back expectations of a U.S. rate increase from the Federal Reserve. A key measure on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months posted its smallest daily rise in more than a week, prompted by U.S. money market funds' reduced demand for short-term bank debt. Gross domestic product, the government's broadest economic gauge, grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate after rising by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent pace in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday. "Today's GDP data would suggest there are still more mountains to climb before tightening policy," said Todd Colvin, senior vice president at Ambrosino Brothers in Chicago. Federal funds futures reached their highest levels in two weeks or more following the disappointing GDP data. The fed funds contract for December delivery implied traders saw a 33 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise its target range on policy rates, currently at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, by year-end, down from 43 percent on Thursday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program. Earlier this week, rates futures suggested traders had priced a 53 percent probability the Fed may raise rates by December. Meanwhile, the London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars for an 11th straight session to 0.7591 percent, its highest since May 2009. It was up 0.26 basis point, which was its smallest increase since July 19. The drop in money fund demand for bank debt stemmed from some prime funds converting to ones that own U.S. government-only securities in advance of an Oct. 14 deadline on new regulations. "The three-month Libor's rise has muddied the waters, as money market reforms have forced the shift from prime funds to government-Treasury funds," Colvin said. On Oct. 14, the Securities and Exchange Commission will require prime money funds or those that can invest in bank paper and T-bills and other government securities to float their per-share net asset value or impose redemption gates and liquidity fees on redemptions in time of market stress. Some prime funds have changed over to government-only funds which are exempt from these SEC rules. Since October 2015, prime fund assets had fallen by about $500 billion to $1 trillion with most of the money going into government-only money funds, according to UBS analysts. Below is a table of implied probabilities on traders' view on a Fed interest rate hike according to the CME Group FedWatch program which calculates the probabilities based on federal funds futures and options prices: Fed funds Latest (in Prior Week ago contract pct) session (in pct) (in pct) Sept 2016 12 18 20 Nov 2016 12 20 22 Dec 2016 33 43 48 June 2017 44 55 63 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)