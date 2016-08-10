BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
NEW YORK Aug 10 A benchmark rate that banks charge each other to borrow dollars on Wednesday rose above the yield on U.S. three-year Treasury notes for the second time since October 2012.
The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars increased for a seventh consecutive session to 0.81760 percent, its highest since May 2009.
The Libor on three-month dollars is referenced by more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide including U.S. mortgages.
The U.S. three-year Treasury yield was 0.808 percent, down 3 basis points from late Tuesday following solid demand at a $24 billion auction of three-year note supply.
On Aug. 4, Libor was above the U.S. three-year yield for the first time since the fall of 2012.
Libor has risen nearly non-stop since July as some prime money market funds have changed over to government-only funds, which are exempt from new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations that take effect on Oct. 14.
These funds' conversion has led to a drop in commercial paper and other bank debt, raising banks' short-term borrowing costs.
On Oct. 14, the SEC will require prime money funds used by institutional investors to float their per-share net asset value or impose limits and liquidity fees on redemptions in times of market stress.
This final phase of money fund reform is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.
