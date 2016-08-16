NEW YORK Aug 16 A closely watched gauge on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell for a second day on Tuesday, a move last seen in June.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.80128 percent, down from 0.80411 percent on Monday.

Libor, which is a benchmark for over $300 trillions of dollars worth of financial products worldwide, has risen since July as some U.S. prime money market funds have changed over to funds holding only government bonds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

