NEW YORK Aug 17 A closely watched measure on the cost for banks to borrow dollars rose on Wednesday following comments from two top Federal Reserve officials which revived bets the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates by year-end.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.81128 percent, up from 0.80128 percent on Tuesday and not far from the seven-year high of 0.81825 percent reached last week.

Libor is a benchmark for over $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told the Fox Business Network that he thought the Fed could possibly hike rates at a mid-September policy meeting.

Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart said in a speech later on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is likely strong enough for at least one interest rate increase before the end of 2016, with two hikes a possibility.

