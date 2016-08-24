NEW YORK Aug 24 A closely watched measure of the cost for banks to borrow dollars was unchanged for a second day on Wednesday, holding at a seven-plus year high due to reduced demand for bank debt among U.S. money market funds.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor and a benchmark for more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide, was fixed at 0.82544 percent for a third day.

Libor for other maturities were broadly lower from Tuesday.

One-month Libor declined to 0.51994 percent from 0.52439 percent, which was its highest since March 2009.

Six-month Libor fell for the first time in nearly a week to 1.22344 percent. On Tuesday, it was at 1.22900 percent, which was its highest since June 2009.

One-year Libor decreased for a second day to 1.52656 percent from 1.53100 percent on Tuesday. Two days ago, it reached 1.53294 percent, which was its highest since July 2009.

Since July, some U.S. prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper and other bank debt, have changed over to funds that hold only government securities.

Government-only money funds are exempt from rules on share value and fees from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

Prime funds overall are holding more short-term maturity debt in anticipation of heavy redemption from investors before Oct. 14.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott)