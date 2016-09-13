NEW YORK, Sept 13 A gauge on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell on Tuesday from its highest level in more than seven years, following remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

In her speech on Monday to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Brainard cautioned against raising interest rates too quickly due to potential weakness in the labor market and risks of economic weakness overseas.

"Today's new normal counsels prudence in the removal of policy accommodation," she said.

Brainard's comments came ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some analysts had raised the probability she might signal the central bank would increase interest rates at the upcoming meeting.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , a benchmark for more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide, declined to 0.85028 percent from 0.85578 percent on Monday.

Libor has risen 37 percent since late June as U.S. money market funds have scaled back their holdings of short-term bank debt in advance of new regulations. On Oct. 14, government-only money funds will become exempt from rules on share value and fees from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Since July, some U.S. prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper and other bank debt, have changed over to funds that hold only government securities.

Three-month Libor's premium versus the three-month overnight indexed rate, which measures traders' expectations on bank borrowing cost in three months, eased from its widest level since early 2012, according to Reuters data.

This spread between three-month Libor and three-month OIS was last at 0.430 percent, compared with 0.434 percent on Monday.

Meanwhile, Libor for other maturities were broadly lower.

One-month Libor slipped to 0.52428 percent from Monday's 0.52772 percent, which was the highest since March 2009.

Six-month Libor increased to 1.24894 percent from Monday's 1.25528 percent, which was the highest since June 2009.

