NEW YORK Oct 21 The interest rate on a key short-term funding source for Wall Street rose on Friday from three-month lows on cash demand ahead of the weekend amid signs of more lending since new regulations on money market funds were implemented a week ago.

The overnight interest rate on repurchase agreements, in which banks and bond dealers use U.S. Treasuries and other securities as collateral to raise cash from investors, was last quoted at 0.33-0.35 percent, up from 0.28 percent late on Thursday but down from 0.42 percent a week earlier, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)