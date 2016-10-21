UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO says no big mergers on the cards for now
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
NEW YORK Oct 21 The interest rate on a key short-term funding source for Wall Street rose on Friday from three-month lows on cash demand ahead of the weekend amid signs of more lending since new regulations on money market funds were implemented a week ago.
The overnight interest rate on repurchase agreements, in which banks and bond dealers use U.S. Treasuries and other securities as collateral to raise cash from investors, was last quoted at 0.33-0.35 percent, up from 0.28 percent late on Thursday but down from 0.42 percent a week earlier, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
* ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TWO DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS CHOSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)