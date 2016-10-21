(Adds background, updates market action)
NEW YORK Oct 21 There were signs this week of
more lending in U.S. money markets after new industry
regulations on money market funds went into effect a week ago.
The outstanding supply of commercial paper (CP) rebounded
from its lowest level in at least 16 years, while their interest
rates have retreated from recent peaks, according to Federal
Reserve data.
Demand for this type of corporate debt shrank as some fund
companies converted their prime funds which had been major
buyers of them into ones that own only government securities.
This was a bid to be exempt from the final phase of money fund
reform from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
These SEC rules required prime funds for institutional
investors as well as tax-exempt funds to float their share price
and/or to impose redemption fees and limits during periods of
market turbulence such as the global credit crisis.
Prime fund assets have fallen more than $1 trillion from a
year ago with much of them switched into government-only funds,
iMoneynet data showed.
While the drop in corporate debt demand from money funds has
raised some short-term corporate borrowing costs, it was not
disruptive for money markets, analysts said.
"The transition process has proved to be generally orderly
throughout the year," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a research
note on Friday.
The commercial paper sector has been one most affected by
the fund conversion.
The amount of CP outstanding on a seasonally adjusted basis
edged up $2.4 billion from the lowest levels in at least 16
years to $905 billion in the week ended Wednesday, Fed data
showed.
Interest rates on longer-dated CP remained elevated but some
have declined from earlier this week.
For example, the average interest rate on 90-day CPs issued
by AA-rated financial companies was 0.72 percent on Thursday,
compared with 0.78 percent on Monday, according to the Fed.
Meanwhile, other closely watched interest rates in U.S.
funding markets have eased from their recent peaks.
The overnight interest rate on repurchase agreements, in
which banks and bond dealers use U.S. Treasuries and other
securities as collateral to raise cash from investors, held
steady at a three-month low at 0.25-0.30 percent, according to
ICAP data.
Friday's repo rate was below 0.42 percent a week earlier and
lower than 1.75 percent reached on Sept. 30 which was last seen
during the height of the financial crisis eight years ago.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)