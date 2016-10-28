(Updates market action after U. Mich data)

NEW YORK Oct 28 Traders on Friday stuck to their view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its last policy meeting of 2016 as data showed the U.S. economy accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in two years.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent, stronger than the 2.5 percent forecast among economists polled by Reuters, thanks to a bounce in exports and inventories. GDP grew at a 1.4 percent pace in the second quarter.

"There's nothing here that will put the Federal Reserve off hiking in December," said Luke Bartholomew, fixed income manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.

Some analysts said the government's "advance" third-quarter GDP reading was undercut by a pullback by in consumer spending

"In the details of the report, the 2.1 percent increase in real consumer spending was a let-down," J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research report.

That sober outlook on the consumer sector, which accounts for two-thirds of overall economic activity, was reinforced by the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index which ended October at its weakest in 13 months.

Still federal funds rate futures remained lower on the day, with the December contract touching a more than five-week low.

The futures implied traders briefly saw about an 83 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, before retreating to a 78 percent likelihood which was nearly identical to levels late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Fed funds futures suggested traders saw roughly a 10 percent probability that the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its upcoming policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)