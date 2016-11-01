(Updates market action after ISM U.S. factory data)
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. short-term interest rates
futures declined on Tuesday in advance of the Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting at which policymakers are widely expected to
leave interest rates unchanged.
Uncertainty about market reactions to the outcome of the
Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, together with recent mixed
readings on the economy, will likely make Fed policymakers hold
off on a rate increase at this meeting, analysts said.
However, there seems to be enough strength in the labor
market for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central
bank's policy-setting group, to make a move in December, they
said.
"We expect the November FOMC meeting to be uneventful and no
strong signal for December action since current market pricing
is already consistent with action before year-end. In addition,
the committee likely desires to see the October employment
report while avoiding action in such close proximity of the U.S.
election," Barclays U.S. economists wrote in a research note
late on Monday.
The U.S. Labor Department is due to release the October
employment figures on Friday.
Selling in rates futures was compounded by mildly
stronger-than-forecast data on domestic manufacturing activity
in October from the Institute for Supply Management.
Federal funds futures for November delivery were unchanged
at 99.5875 in early trading, suggesting traders placed about a 7
percent chance that the U.S. central bank would increase the
target range on its policy rate at this week's meeting,
according to Reuters data.
The Fed has kept its fed funds target range at 0.25-0.50
percent since raising it for the first time in nearly a decade
in December 2015.
While November fed funds futures were little changed,
deferred contracts were 1.0 to 3.0 basis points lower from
Monday's close.
December fed funds implied traders saw about an 82 percent
chance that the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14
policy meeting, compared with 78 percent at Monday's close,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
