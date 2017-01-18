(Updates market action, adds Yellen remarks)
NEW YORK Jan 18 Short-term U.S. interest rates
futures fell to session lows on Wednesday as Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's remarks supported the view the central bank
will increase borrowing costs gradually if the economy shows
further improvement.
Federal funds futures were down as much 5.5 basis
points on the day in late trading.
With the U.S. economy near full employment and inflation
approaching the Fed's 2 percent goal, it "makes sense" for the
central bank to slowly lift interest rates, Yellen said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Commonwealth Club of
California in San Francisco.
Fed funds futures implied traders saw the likelihood of the
Fed's next rate hike in June, following by another one in
late 2017, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
In December, the Fed raised its target range of short-term
interest rates by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent.
Rates futures showed traders priced in about a 71 percent
chance the Fed would raise its target on short-term rates to at
least 0.75-1.00 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, while
they implied traders saw a roughly 72 percent chance of a hike
of the target range to at least 1.00-1.25 percent at its Dec.
12-13 meeting, based on CME's FedWatch.
Yellen said as of December, she expected the Fed to increase
rates a few times a year through 2019.
