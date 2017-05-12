NEW YORK May 12 U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier gains on Friday after data on domestic retail sales and consumer prices in April fell short of analysts' expectations, causing traders to dial back bets on the Federal Reserve raising rates twice more before year-end.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 49 percent chance the U.S. central bank would increase rates twice by the end of 2017, compared with 54 percent shortly before the release of the latest readings on U.S. store sales and the consumer price index, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)