2 days ago
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures steady after Fed's labor market index
July 10, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 days ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures steady after Fed's labor market index

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Monday as the Federal Reserve's labor market conditions index fell to 1.5 points in June, which was its lowest level in six months.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 58 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise key overnight borrowing costs by at least a quarter point to 1.25-1.50 percent at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting , flat from Friday's close, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)

