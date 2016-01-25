NEW YORK Jan 25 Key interest rates for banks to borrow dollars rose on Monday, as traders await clues on the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hike path in advance of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Analysts forecast the Fed will likely leave the target range of its policy rate unchanged at 0.25 to 0.50 percent after it raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, citing an improving domestic jobs market.

Recent data pointing to slowing U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter, together with global market turmoil since the start of 2016, have raised expectations Fed policy-makers may scale back their outlook of raising the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point four times this year.

In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, the cost for Wall Street and banks to borrow overnight was quoted at 0.50 to 0.54 percent in early U.S. trading, up from 0.45 percent late on Friday, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, banks and bond dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral in exchange for cash to fund their trades and loans.

Another closely watched U.S. interbank borrowing rate climbed back toward a 5-1/2-year high.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars was fixed at 0.62130 percent, up from 0.61910 percent on Friday.

Last week, the three-month dollar Libor rate reached its highest since June 2009.

Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

The fed funds rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to 0.38 percent on Friday, its highest since December 2008, from 0.37 percent on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)