NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. federal funds futures
added to their earlier losses on Wednesday as a
bigger-than-expected gain in domestic core inflation in February
raised traders' expectations the Federal Reserve would raise
policy rates by year-end.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index,
excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3
percent, bringing its year-over-year increase to 2.3 percent
which was the largest gain since May 2012.
Fed funds futures implied traders see a 28 percent chance
the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its April 26-27
policy meeting, compared with 26 percent late on Tuesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
They suggested traders placed a 54 percent of a rate hike in
June, which was higher than the 50 percent at Tuesday's close,
and a 82 percent likelihood of a rate increase in December, up
from 78 percent late Tuesday.
